TEXT-S&P lowers Egypt long-term ratings to 'B-'; outlook negative
December 24, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Egypt long-term ratings to 'B-'; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 -

Overview

-- In our view, recent developments have weakened Egypt’s institutional framework, and the increasingly polarized political discourse could diminish the effectiveness of policy-making.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Egypt to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. We are also affirming our short-term ratings at ‘B’ for both foreign- and local-currency debt.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that a further downgrade is possible if a significant worsening of the domestic political situation results in a sharp deterioration of economic indicators such as foreign exchange reserves or the government’s deficit.

Rating Action

On Dec. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B’ short-term ratings on Egypt. The outlook is negative.

In addition, we revised the transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment to ‘B-’ in line with the sovereign ratings. The recovery rating on the unsecured foreign-currency debt remains unchanged at ‘3’, indicating our expectation of 50%-70% recovery in the event of a payment default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
