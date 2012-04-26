TEXT-S&P summary: Telekomunikacja Polska S.A.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We currently anticipate that TPSA will report low-single-digit revenue declines in 2012 and 2013, due in part to continued structural pressures on the fixed-line telephony business and intensifying competition in the burgeoning fixed-line and mobile broadband markets. We forecast that this will be accompanied by continued stabilization of EBITDA margins in the 36%-37% range.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment we anticipate that over the next two years TPSA’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain at or below 1.0x, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain well in excess of 85%, and credit metrics will remain comfortably within the boundaries we deem commensurate with the current rating. Our base-case scenario incorporates an assumption that the group will continue to be committed to a conservative financial policy stance.

We see TPSA generating free cash flow in 2012, of about Polish zloty (PLN) 2 billion. Over the medium-term we see capital spending remaining high, incorporating some spectrum and network investments for the rollout of more advanced mobile broadband technologies.

Liquidity

We assess TPSA’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria, reflecting our estimate that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses by at least 1.2x for the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate TPSA’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months to be about PLN9.5 billion. These include:

-- PLN2,860 million in cash and short-term investments;

-- Significant underlying FFO (cash flow before capital investments), which we forecast to be in the range of PLN4.5 billion-PLN5.0 billion; and

-- PLN2.0 billion of fully committed and undrawn credit facilities maturing in 2015. The group’s credit facilities include a financial covenant of 3.5x net debt to EBITDA, under which we anticipate TPSA will maintain significant headroom.

We estimate TPSA’s liquidity needs over the same period to be about PLN5.5 billion, including:

-- Capex in line with the agreement with the regulator of between PLN2.0 billion and PLN2.5 billion;

-- Debt maturities for full-year 2012 of about PLN630 million;

-- Unchanged dividend payments of about PLN2 billion; and

-- Share buybacks totaling PLN600 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that TPSA’s declining revenue trend will continue to moderate over the next couple of years, and that group-level margins will remain relatively stable. Specifically, we anticipate that revenues will decline by no more than mid-single digits in 2011, with a low-single-digit decline in 2012, and that EBITDA margins will stabilize in the 36%-37% range over the next couple of years. The outlook also reflects our assumption that TPSA’s moderate financial policy will continue to support credit metrics that are consistent with the current rating--including adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.0x and adjusted FFO to debt of more than 45%--assuming the group’s business mix remains unchanged. We currently see these targets as consistent with TPSA’s maximum unadjusted net debt to EBITDA target of 1.5x.

The ratings could come under pressure if TPSA’s operating performance were to further weaken beyond our current forecasts. In particular, pressure on the rating would be increased by unmitigated competition in the fixed-line or mobile segments resulting in continued business deterioration at the rate experienced during 2009 and the first quarter of 2010.

We currently view any positive movement as unlikely over the next couple of years, in view of our current assessment of the group’s overall business risk. However, we believe that any upside would ultimately be linked to a significant improvement in operating conditions, an even more conservative financial policy, and a subsequently accelerated improvement in TPSA’s financial risk profile.

