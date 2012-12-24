TEXT-S&P: Various rating actions in Portfolio GREEN German CMBS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Based on our review of the remaining loans backing Portfolio GREEN German CMBS, we consider that refinancing and principal loss risks have increased, and that the class B, C, D, E, F, and G notes have become more vulnerable to losses.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on these classes of notes.

-- At the same time, we have raised our rating on the class A notes, which we consider benefit from adequate credit enhancement to absorb the amount of losses that the underlying assets would suffer under highly stressed scenarios.

-- Portfolio Green is a 2007-vintage CMBS transaction backed by loans secured on properties in Germany.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on the class A notes and lowered its credit ratings on the class B, C, D, E, F, and G notes issued by Portfolio GREEN German CMBS GmbH (see list below).

Today’s rating actions, which follow our review of the remaining underlying loans based on our updated criteria for European CMBS transactions, reflect our view of losses to the junior notes and their effect on the credit enhancement available to the notes.

This transaction closed in November 2007 and was initially backed by 416 loans made to 98 borrower groups. In October 2012, there were 175 loans that remained outstanding, to 40 borrower groups. The loans are secured on 61 properties in Germany, and are concentrated in Bayern (68% by property value). The principal balance of the loan pool has now reduced by 61%, to EUR226.9 million from EUR585.4 million at closing.

According to the most recent servicer report from October 2012, the loan balances of the 10 largest borrower groups range from EUR4.5 million to EUR94.4 million and they now account for 79% of the transaction by loan balance. In addition, although 22 borrower groups (representing 24% of the entire loan pool by loan balance) have loan-to-value (LTV) ratios less than 50%, seven borrower groups (58% of the entire loan pool by loan balance) have loan-to-value (LTV) ratios higher than 100%. The weighted-average LTV ratio is 84%.

The loans to the largest borrower group in the pool (borrower group 93, currently accounting for 42% of the loan pool balance) are secured on a single office building in Munich, which is entirely let. Based on the most recent valuation, dated September 2011, the LTV ratio is 117%. The servicer also reported an interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 1.63x and a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.06x.

The loans made to the second-largest borrower group (borrower group 91, 11% of the loan pool balance) are secured on a mixed-use property in Seeshaupt on Lake Starnberg, south of Munich. The property is mainly used as a hotel, retirement accommodation, and an administration office. Although the occupancy rate is still 100%, we understand from the servicer that the business occupying the premises is not generating sufficient income to pay the rent. Based on the most recent valuation, dated April 2012, the LTV ratio is 145%. The servicer also reported an ICR of 0.82x and a DSCR of 0.46x.

The 38 remaining borrower groups form 21% of the total loan pool balance. Six of them, representing about 50% of the remaining borrower groups by loan balance, have LTV ratios above 90%.

Although our overall loss expectation has increased, in our opinion the amount of credit enhancement available to the class A notes remains adequate to absorb the amount of losses that the underlying assets would suffer under highly stressed scenarios. However, our rating remains constrained at ‘AA- (sf)’ because of counterparty risks (see below). Consequently, we have raised our rating on the class A notes to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘A+ (sf)'.

We consider that the credit enhancement available to the class B notes and below is no longer sufficient to cover asset credit risk at the current rating levels. As a consequence, we have today lowered our ratings on these classes of notes.

The highest rating that the transaction can obtain, based on our 2012 counterparty criteria is ‘AA- (sf)', as the ratings in this transaction cannot be higher than credit rating on the bank account provider (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012).

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Portfolio GREEN German CMBS GmbH

EUR585.411 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Raised

A AA- (sf) A+(sf)

Ratings Lowered

B A (sf) A+ (sf)

C BB (sf) BBB+ (sf)

D B- (sf) BB (sf)

E B- (sf) B+ (sf)

F CCC (sf) B- (sf)

G CCC- (sf) B- (sf)