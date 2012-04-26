TEXT-S&P summary: Pinafore Holdings B.V.

Apr 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Pinafore Holdings B.V. ------------------------ 26-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based global engineering and manufacturing company Pinafore Holdings B.V. reflect what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services considers to be an “aggressive” financial risk profile, characterized by its private-equity ownership and high leverage, somewhat offset by our expectation of sizable cash flow generation. We view Pinafore’s business profile as “fair,” reflecting our current view of the company’s business risks, including exposure to market conditions in the cyclical automotive, industrial, and construction sectors, and somewhat slower growth prospects relative to higher-rated auto suppliers. Still, we view Pinafore’s market positions for its core products as sustainable, with a low cost base and reasonable end-market and customer diversification.

Pinafore’s high debt burden stems from the September 2010 LBO of the company (formerly Tomkins Finance PLC) by the private-equity consortium of Onex Corp. (unrated) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. In our opinion, while Pinafore’s track record since the LBO is somewhat limited, its strategic policy and collection of operating assets will be largely unchanged by these owners, although some businesses have been sold, with proceeds used to reduce debt.