TEXT-Fitch affirms Abbey's covered bonds at 'AAA'; outlook stable following programme update

Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury Services plc’s (Abbey, ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) GBP23bn regulated mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’, Stable Outlook following a review of proposed changes to the programme.

Abbey has updated various programme documents to incorporate a total return swap that replaces the previous 59 asset swaps on the cover pool, with an increased post swap margin. It has also revised the calculation of deposit set-off in the asset coverage test to occur when Abbey loses either a Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘F1’ or a Long-term IDR of ‘A’. Finally, Abbey has also introduced a supplemental liquidity reserve amount (SLRA).

The SLRA is an amount of mortgages sized for in the Asset Coverage Test which are not subject to the pro-rata requirements of the selected asset required amount (SARA) clause. The SARA clause normally limits the amount of assets that can be sold to repay a maturing covered bond to a percentage of the cover pool equivalent to the share of that bond in all outstanding covered bonds. The new SLRA feature is not a liquidity reserve, but gives more flexibility to an alternative manager to select more assets for sale that otherwise prescribed by the SARA clause. The SLRA increases Fitch’s break-even AP by proportionately more than the SLRA percentage on the programme. Abbey has indicated that the SLRA will equal to amount of 5% of the cover pool.

Fitch has reviewed the various programme documents that incorporate the above updates, which were signed by the issuer on 24 December 2012. There is no impact to the programme’s current Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate Risk) based on these changes.

Under Fitch’s covered bond rating criteria, a D-Cap of 4 combined with the issuer’s Long-term IDR of ‘A’ allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme of ‘AAA’.

The ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two-notches to ‘BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by two categories to 2 (High risk) or more; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven AP of 91.0%. The Outlook on the covered bonds’ rating is Stable, which is mainly due to the Stable Outlook on Abbey’s IDR.

The agency takes into account the highest observed AP of the last 12 months (68.6%) in its analysis, as the issuer’s Short-term IDR is above ‘F3’. The breakeven AP of 91.0% supports a ‘AA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a ‘AAA’ rating considering recoveries given default.

The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the agency’s moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, systemic alternative management risk, cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives. The asset segregation category was assessed at very low risk from a discontinuity point of view.

The Fitch ‘AAA’ breakeven AP level of 91.0% supports a ‘AA’ rating on a PD basis, which is also the programme contractual maximum AP, and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a ‘AAA’ scenario. It is higher than the previous supporting AP of 76.0%. The ‘AAA’ breakeven AP has improved due to (i) the application of the 5% SLRA, which represents an additional 5% credit enhancement; (ii) the increased margin on the TRS over the cover pool, and (iii) the application of updated refinancing spread assumptions lower than those previously applied (see “Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum” dated 14 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and a total return swap is in place with Abbey to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into a floating rate of interest. The bonds yield both fixed and floating rates and are in various currencies. Both interest rate and currency risks are also hedged with Abbey and third party counterparties. Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down situation. Due to the shorter WA residual maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool (6 years versus 13 years), based on the breakeven AP liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis.

As of 30 September 2012, the cover pool consisted of 343,431 loans secured on residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of GBP37.995bn.The mortgage portfolio had a WA current LTV of 63.9%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 54.7 months. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool’s cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 23.0% and a WA recovery rate of 57.9%.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.