TEXT-S&P summary: Yokohama (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
Summary analysis -- Yokohama (City of) ---------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Sep-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
04-Oct-2006 AA-/-- AA-/--
Rationale
The ratings on the City of Yokohama (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its wide array of industries, broad tax base, strong financial management, and predictable and well-balanced institutional framework. The main factors constraining the ratings are Yokohama’s high debt and deteriorating financial flexibility.