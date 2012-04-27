FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Yokohama (City of)
April 27, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Yokohama (City of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Yokohama (City of) ---------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Sep-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

04-Oct-2006 AA-/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the City of Yokohama (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its wide array of industries, broad tax base, strong financial management, and predictable and well-balanced institutional framework. The main factors constraining the ratings are Yokohama’s high debt and deteriorating financial flexibility.

