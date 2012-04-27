FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Investing

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Feb-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

20-May-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (Hongkong Land) reflects the Hong Kong-based property investor’s high-quality rental income, the strong market position and asset quality of its commercial property portfolio, and its strong liquidity and flexibility. Hongkong Land’s exposure to the volatile property trading business, and its potentially large debt-funded investments and capital return initiatives moderate these strengths.

