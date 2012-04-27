FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Hana Bank 3 Thai Baht-denominated bonds asgnd 'A'
April 27, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Hana Bank 3 Thai Baht-denominated bonds asgnd 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A’ global scale ratings and ‘axAA+’ ASEAN regional scale ratings to each of the following bonds issued by Hana Bank (A/Stable/A-1): Thai Baht (THB) 8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.68% due Oct. 1, 2014; THB8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.11% due Feb. 17, 2015; and THB2 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.49% due Feb. 15, 2019.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

