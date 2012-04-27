FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Municipal Corporation of Delhi's rating
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Municipal Corporation of Delhi's rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable. The rating was assigned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) programme.

The rating withdrawal is due to the trifurcation of the local body effective from 30 April 2012. As a result, MCD will cease to exist from 1 May 2012. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MCD.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.