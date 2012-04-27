TEXT-S&P afrms Powerlong 'B' rtg,outlook negative;rtgs off watch

At the end of 2011, Powerlong complied with its covenants, but it has limited headroom in some of its offshore bank loan covenants. The headroom is sensitive to property sales and property valuation. Powerlong could face potential acceleration of debt repayment if it breaches these covenants.

Liquidity

Powerlong’s liquidity is less than “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We believe the company’s liquidity sources will cover uses by less than 1.2x in 2012. Our view is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Under our base-case scenario, Powerlong’s contract sales will be about RMB4.5 billion-RMB5 billion in 2012.

-- At the end of 2011, the company had about RMB1.41 billion in unrestricted cash, against RMB2.44 billion in borrowings due in 12 months.

-- Land premiums payable will be RMB867 million in 2012.

-- We have not considered the possibility of an asset sale (e.g., investment properties, land plots) or refinancing.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

We understand that Powerlong has undrawn and uncommitted banking facilities of RMB2.15 billion as of the end of 2011. Nevertheless, these facilities may not provide timely liquidity support, as loan drawdowns depend on credit availability and case-by-case approvals.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Powerlong’s sales will remain weak and its liquidity could deteriorate in the next 12 months. The company’s sales execution has been weaker than we expected. Powerlong faces large construction costs to meet property delivery and some land premiums payable in 2012, while the market outlook remains challenging.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Powerlong’s contract sales in 2012 are less than RMB4.5 billion; (2) the company’s unrestricted cash is less than RMB1 billion; or (3) its leverage further deteriorates, such that the headroom in its financial covenant narrows further.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Powerlong’s sales improve more than we expect and the company’s liquidity position stabilizes.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating

B/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--

cnB+/-- cnBB-/Watch Neg

Senior Unsecured

B- B-/Watch Neg

cnB cnB+/Watch Neg