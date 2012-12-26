FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
#Credit Markets
December 26, 2012 / 10:22 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. ----------- 26-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/C Country: Egypt

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

==============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Dec-2012 B-/C B-/C

13-Feb-2012 B/B B/B

25-Nov-2011 B+/B B+/B

20-Oct-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

02-Feb-2011 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

