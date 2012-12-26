TEXT-S&P ratings - National Bank of Egypt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 26 -
Ratings -- National Bank of Egypt --------------------------------- 26-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/C Country: Egypt
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Dec-2012 B-/C B-/C
13-Feb-2012 B/B B/B
25-Nov-2011 B+/B B+/B
20-Oct-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
02-Feb-2011 BB/B BB/B
