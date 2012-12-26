TEXT-S&P ratings - Banque Misr

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Banque Misr -------------------------------------------- 26-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/C Country: Egypt

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Dec-2012 B-/C B-/C

13-Feb-2012 B/B B/B

24-Jan-2012 B+/B B+/B

15-Jul-2008 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================