TEXT-S&P cuts Captain Bidco to 'CCC+' then withdraws rating

Dec 26 -

Rating Action

On Dec. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’ its long-term corporate credit rating on Captain Bidco SAS, a France-based holding company that owns the French engineering steel producer Ascometal SAS.

We also lowered our issue rating on the company’s EUR60 million revolving credit facility to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

Following these actions, we withdrew both the above ratings at the issuer’s request. The outlook on the long-term rating at the time of the withdrawal was negative.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our expectation in 2013 of a further sales contraction in the automotive industry in Europe, which remains Captain Bidco’s main end-market. It also reflects our anticipation of a weaker performance in the second half of 2012 than we previously expected and a likely continued decline in sales volumes in 2013. We think that the company has limited financial flexibility and low capacity to absorb low probability and high impact events. We have therefore revised our liquidity assessment to “less than adequate.”

At the moment of the ratings withdrawal, we thought that Captain Bidco’s credit metrics could further deteriorate in 2013 due to lagging demand from the automotive industry and the company’s high operating leverage. In the absence of higher EBITDA generation in 2013, we foresee interest coverage ratios deteriorating below 1x.

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our view of Captain Bidco’s business risk profile as “weak” and financial risk profile as “highly leveraged.”

Ratings List

Downgraded; Rating Withdrawn

Withdrawn To From

Captain Bidco SAS

Corporate Credit Rating NR CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--

Senior Secured NR B- B

Rating Affirmed; Rating Withdrawn

Senior Secured

Recovery Rating NR 2 2