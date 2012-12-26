TEXT-S&P summary: Energisa S.A.

Energisa’s “fair” business risk profile reflects the weaker-than-average service areas of its core power distribution business in the northeast region of the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2). These service areas have lower income than the national average and are more sensitive to economic swings, and represent 72% of the company’s revenues. Our assessment of Energisa’s business risk profile also includes the higher-than-average demand for power (exceeding 6% each year) within Energisa’s service areas; an important improvement of the company’s service quality, which is in compliance with concessions requirements; the sizable reduction of energy losses, especially at Paraiba in the last five years; and certain business diversification that has resulted from the company’s investments in power generation.

We expect that Energisa’s business strategy of diversifying its portfolio, particularly in electricity generation, will continue, based on its construction of a 363 megawatt installed capacity electricity generation division. We also expect the group to continue focusing on improving service quality at its core distribution business. The diversification in electricity generation, which historically has been a higher margin business than electricity distribution in Brazil, should help offset the possibility that margins in Energisa Paraiba and Energisa Sergipe will decrease in 2013 due to the tariff reset we expect to occur that year. The company will likely have consolidated EBITDA of Brazilian real (R$) 700 million to R$750 million each year in 2013 and 2014, with EBITDA margins remaining at about 25%, similar to current levels.

Energisa’s “significant” financial risk profile mainly reflects our expectation that the firm’s credit metrics will weaken in 2012-2014, with debt to EBITDA levels of about 4.5x, net debt to EBITDA about 3x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 15%, and FFO interest coverage of 2x. These figures reflect our view that the group’s aggressive business expansion plan in energy generation in Brazil will require a significant increase in debt. The group’s consolidated debt levels will likely increase to approximately R$2.9 billion to R$3.0 billion during the same period, mainly through long-term financing with the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES).

Under our base case scenario, we include a potential capital infusion of R$300 million to R$500 million (that the company announced on Sept. 18, 2012), which we view as positive and necessary for financing the company’s high capital expenditure plan during the next two years. Energisa’s expression of interest in acquiring a part of Grupo Rede Energia (not rated)underscores, in our view, the group’s potential for acquisitions, which could potentially hurt the ratings on the group if it leads to a further weakening of the group’s credit metrics. For the 12 months ended June 2012, Energisa increased its debt levels to R$2.52 billion from R$1.85 billion. During the same period, EBITDA increased to R$645 million from R$547 million, and, as a result, debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 3.9x from 3.4x. Net debt to EBITDA also increased to 2.8x from 2.2x during that period.

Energisa uses derivatives to hedge its foreign currency risks, since approximately 45% of its total financial debt (about 34% after the prepayment of U$200 million perpetual notes) was U.S. dollar denominated as of June 30, 2012. We believe that Energisa’s hedging strategy has provided it with adequate cash protection against currency depreciation so far, but exchange rates have been more volatile recently. For the period ended June 31, 2012, the company had about 100% of its foreign currency interest and principal payments hedged primarily through swaps, exchanging the cost of U.S. dollars plus spread for the CDI (Brazil Certificado de Deposito Interbancario) rate.

Energisa is a holding company that controls five electricity distribution companies, three in the northeastern region (Energisa Paraiba, Energisa Sergipe, and Energisa Borborema) and two in the southeastern region (Energisa Minas Gerais and Energisa Nova Friburgo). The company also controls two generation company and three small companies for electricity trading, inspection, and other services. The group distributes electricity to about 2.5 million consumers in 352 municipalities. In 2011, the group distributed 9,956 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, with captive consumers accounting for 7,328 GWh of the total.

Liquidity

According to our criteria, we asses Energisa’s liquidity as adequate, based on the following assumptions and expectations:

-- The group’s sources of liquidity should cover uses of funds by 1.2x during the next 12 months to 18 months;

-- The company’s sizable cash position of R$690 million (excluding restricted cash) as of June 30, 2012, and our expectation that it will remain at about R$1 billion through the height of the company’s expansionary phase in 2012-2014;

-- The company’s adequate access to debt capital markets, as proven historically; and

-- The company’s EBITDA cushion, based on our estimate, of more than 20% under its tightest consolidated net debt to EBITDA covenant of 3.50x.

The liquidity sources include projected FFO, cash balances, and credit facilities for new generation projects that have already been contracted for and will be disbursed to the company gradually. We believe that Energisa will only invest in additional generation projects if it obtains funding from BNDES to finance at least 50% of the total investments and obtain the remaining through the capital markets. We expect that Energisa will use liquidity sources, including the R$400 million debenture issued in July 2012, as well as the R$500 million capital infusion it announced on Sept. 18, 2012, to fund debt amortization for about R$800 million, including the prepayment of US$200 million perpetual notes (which the company announced on Aug. 21, 2012) and capital expenditures of about R$550 million to R$600 million in 2012. We also expect capital expenditure levels to remain the same in 2013.

Energisa’s dividend policy consists of distributing up to 50% of dividends that it receives from its subsidiaries or 50% of net income. Under our base case scenario, we expect the company to maintain its dividend payments in 2013 to 50% of net income, which should result in dividends payments of approximately R$100 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Energisa and its subsidiaries reflects our expectation that the group will maintain adequate liquidity with a sizable cash position of about R$1 billion, even though its key financial ratios will likely weaken in 2012 and 2013 due to high capital expenditure and increasing debt levels. EBITDA levels should increase and debt levels should decrease after the startup of the bulk of the company’s new power generation projects in 2014. We expect consolidated EBITDA margin of about 25% and FFO to total debt to remain at about 15% in 2012 and 2013, before increasing to about 20% in 2014 and higher afterwards; total debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x in 2012 and 2013, before declining to 4x in 2014 and lower in 2015 and beyond; and net debt to EBITDA of about 3x in 2012 and 2013, before declining to 2.7x in 2014 and lower in 2015 and beyond.

We could lower the ratings if Energisa posts weaker-than-expected financial ratios, such as FFO to total debt of less than 15%, total debt to EBITDA of more than 4.5x, and net debt to EBITDA of more than 3x, or if the company’s liquidity weakens. We believe that these scenarios could materialize if the group’s acquisitive appetite becomes more aggressive, leading to debt-financed acquisitions that could significantly weaken its credit metrics, or if Energisa Paraiba’s and Energisa Sergipe’s tariff resets are considerably lower than our base case, therefore negatively affecting margins and cash generation.

Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the company posts strong financial performance relative to our expectations, such as FFO to total debt of about 30% and total debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x, and if it continues to show adequate liquidity. We believe that these could result from the company’s continued improvements in the distribution services, which could lead to higher operating margin; the better-than-expected tariffs, as defined in the tariff resets at Energisa Paraiba and Energisa Sergipe; and the group’s more conservative capital structure, via additional capital infusions or lower than expected use of debt-finance investments.

Related Criteria And Research

--

""here ZWTmHl&sid=1012975&sind=A&object_id=7549527&rev_id=1&from=SR"", Sept. 18, 2012

--

""here 9&sind=A&object_id=6881137&rev_id=1&from=SR"", Sept. 28, 2011

--

""here KtUMDa&sid=983195&sind=A&object_id=5446217&rev_id=4&from=SR"", April 15, 2008