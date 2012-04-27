TEXT-S&P summary: ING Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- ING Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency BBB+/Developing/--

Primary SIC: Life Insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jan-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

29-Oct-2009 A-/-- --/--

03-Jul-2009 A/-- --/--

31-Mar-2009 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Japan-based ING Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (ING Life; BBB+/Developing/--) reflect the insurer’s high-quality investments and rigorous asset-liability management. On the other hand, these factors are offset by a lack of clarity on the extent to which the revised strategy of its parent group will negatively affect its future competitive position and financial profile, especially its capitalization and financial flexibility.

ING Life is a subsidiary of the ING Groep N.V. (A/Stable/A-1), a global financial services conglomerate with about JPY128 trillion in gross assets as of December 2011.

The ING group announced on Jan. 12, 2012, that it was revising the base case for two IPOs relating to the divestment of its insurance and investment management operations--one for the U.S. business and the other for the European and Asian businesses. The revision was due to an uncertain economic outlook and turbulent financial markets, especially in Europe. According to the announcement, the ING group will continue to prepare a stand-alone future for its European insurance and investment management businesses, including an IPO. On the other hand, the group says it is exploring other options for its Asian insurance and investment management businesses.