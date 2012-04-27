TEXT-S&P summary: Metaldyne LLC

The company is a private-equity-owned automotive supplier created from certain assets during the bankruptcy restructuring of a predecessor company. In our view, the most significant variable in Metaldyne’s credit profile in the near term remains the direction and pace of the auto industry recovery. Metaldyne’s cost-cutting actions in recent years and its focus on fewer, but relatively more attractive, product lines since bankruptcy have helped it benefit from the ongoing recovery in North American vehicle demand.

Given its fair geographic diversity (North America and Europe were most of 2011 sales), we assume Metaldyne’s revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of slowly rising auto production in North America but also the depth of the slowdown in Europe. Sales in North America (roughly one-half of sales) have begun 2012 stronger than we expected, and while production improved over 17% during the first quarter of 2012 (mostly on Japanese restocking), we believe the production growth rate will moderate in 2012 and 2013, but remain in the mid- to high-single-digit area. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment to remain high, at about 8.0% for both years. In Europe (over 35% of revenues) our base-case outlook assumes light-vehicle sales will decline more significantly in 2012 than in 2011 (the fourth consecutive year of European decline).

Considering these economic assumptions and some improvement in raw material pass-through offset by price reductions demanded by customers, our forecast for Metaldyne’s operating performance over the next two years incorporates:

-- Sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013, with several end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in these years.

-- Adjusted EBITDA margin should improve about 100 basis points from 2011 levels, toward the 15% level, incorporating some benefits from cost-reduction efforts and improvement in raw-material recovery, somewhat offset by pricing pressure from customers.

-- Free cash flow to debt should remain in the mid-single digits, partly because of somewhat higher year-over-year capital expenditure requirements in 2012 to meet growth outside its North American and European end markets.

We consider Metaldyne’s customer diversity, based on end markets, to be moderate: The Detroit-based automakers, along with Hyundai Motor Co. and the ZF Group, were just under one-half of 2011 sales. The company is moderately sized; we estimate just over $1 billion in revenues in 2012, but we believe it is a leader in some product areas. Still, we view its markets as fairly fragmented, because some competitors are in-house operations of larger companies or automakers, and others are smaller and more vulnerable. We believe Metaldyne’s current business is much less exposed to unrecovered increases in raw material costs than its predecessor, but not immune. This is a critical change, in our view, from Metaldyne’s previously more extensive operations. The company does not have any significant pension or postretirement health care obligations, and has manageable union representation. We believe the current owners purchased assets at prices that should support profitable operations and manageable capital spending.

We believe competition in Metaldyne’s main product lines is based on a combination of technology and cost, rather than system integration or synergies across the range of products. We also believe its current product portfolio could consistently generate EBITDA margins in the 12%-15% range, somewhat higher compared with most similarly rated auto suppliers, particularly given prospects for some ongoing recovery in industry demand and the benefits of operating leverage.

Our financial risk profile assessment is based on Metaldyne’s May 2011 recapitalization, which includes the senior secured term loan of $375 million; the company used proceeds to fund about $132 million in distributions to shareholders in December 2011. We estimate debt to EBITDA will be well below 4x at the end of 2012, including our adjustments to add to debt the net present value of operating leases, underfunded postretirement obligations, and accounts receivable sold. For the rating, we assume leverage will be at about 4.0x or less in future years.

Despite the potential for moderating leverage, we assume Metaldyne’s financial policies will be aggressive, given the concentrated ownership by the Carlyle Group and the possibility that the company may seek to provide additional future distributions to shareholders. Though not our base case, even the possible sale of the company by its current sponsor is a possible scenario and we would review the ratings if such a transaction would lead to leverage well over our current 4.0x target for the ‘B+’ rating.

We also assume the company will generate some positive FOCF in 2012 and 2013. However, the level of cash generation is highly sensitive to vehicle production, which we believe will eventually turn volatile again. Our expectation for modest positive free cash flow generation partly reflects our assumptions regarding margins and also our assumption that capital spending would continue to exceed 30% of EBITDA.

Liquidity

Metaldyne’s liquidity is adequate to cover its needs in the near term. The company has minimal debt maturities until the maturity of its term loan in 2017. Our assessment of Metaldyne’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectation and assumptions:

-- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and bank facility availability, to exceed uses of cash for well over 1.2x during the next 12 to 18 months.

-- Our assessment reflects no significant expected shortfall in liquidity, even if EBITDA declines 15%, given the lack of meaningful maturities into 2012 and modest capital expenditure requirements.

-- Metaldyne had adequate headroom under its term loan covenants at Dec. 31, 2011. Financial covenants include a maximum net leverage threshold of 4.00x, (with a step-down to 3.75x by the end of 2013). We believe there is sufficient covenant headroom for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching these coverage tests.

-- We believe Metaldyne is likely to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, with limited need for refinancing, given its transaction in May 2011.

Our view is supported by our expectation of positive FOCF generation for 2012 and into 2013, coupled with meaningful liquidity through available cash and availability under its $40 million ABL credit facility at Dec. 31 2011. We estimate that the borrowing-base calculation should not meaningfully constrain the amount of availability under this facility during the next 12 months. However, the amount available may change depending on seasonal working capital needs, which we view as manageable over the near term. Though we expect somewhat higher capital spending over the next two years, we expect Metaldyne to maintain discipline in this area, limiting such outflows to about $40 million-$60 million. Other uses of cash include around $3.75 million debt amortization on its term loan.

Recovery analysis

For the full recovery analysis, please see our recovery rating profile on Metaldyne, published June 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Metaldyne would generate positive FOCF in the 12 months ahead with improved year-over-year EBITDA margins, given the somewhat favorable trend for vehicle production in North America, though somewhat offset by slower growth in Europe. We consider Ford’s ability to maintain its market share a key factor in Metaldyne’s performance and we believe some further share gains from other key customers are possible over time.

We could lower the rating if FOCF generation turns negative for consecutive quarters or if we believe that debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, would exceed 5x. We estimate that debt to EBITDA could reach this threshold if, for example, Metaldyne’s gross margins, excluding depreciation and amortization, fall by about 250 basis points and there is limited revenue growth over the next year.

We consider an upgrade unlikely during the next year, based on our current assessment of the company’s business and financial risks and Metaldyne’s concentrated ownership by financial sponsors, which we believe indicates that financial policies will remain very aggressive. We also think that a possible sale of the company by its current sponsor is a possible scenario and we would review the ratings if such a transaction would lead to credit metrics well beyond our current expectations for the ‘B+’ rating.

