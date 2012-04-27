TEXT-S&P Summary: Pfizer Inc.

We expect these losses to be mitigated by the strong performance of other blockbuster products and promising products either recently launched or in the last stages of clinical testing, a key support underpinning our excellent business risk profile. Pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar, rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and anti-epileptic Lyrica are all over $3 billion in sales and continue to grow. Of particular note is tofacitinib, an oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis that, according to released clinical trial data, appears to have the same efficacy as the injected treatments. If approved, this oral formulation could confer a substantial competitive advantage in this $26 billion market.

Although as a percentage of revenues, Pfizer’s R&D effort is lower than its peers, its sheer size and diversity provide a significant competitive advantage with the strong prospect of an ongoing stream of new products. Still, we expect these products will only partially offset expected revenue declines because of patent expirations. Pfizer’s excellent business profile is also supported by the scale of its numerous marketing alliances and in-licensing of products for marketing in select markets. We expect that over the next three to five years, Pfizer could introduce between 20 and 30 new products globally.

EBITDA margins of about 40% are among the strongest in the industry. These robust margins have cushioned the impact of revenue declines, leading to debt to EBITDA ratios that average around 1x. Cash flow in excess of ongoing needs, including dividends, and low leverage underpin our assessment that the financial risk profile is minimal.

Management’s conservative financial practices are another key support for the minimal financial risk profile. The debt taken on as part of the financing of Pfizer’s $68.2 billion acquisitions of Wyeth, has been significantly reduced through cash flow, with leverage declining from a peak of 1.3x to .7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect this trend to continue, with adjusted leverage to reach 0 by year-end 2014.

Liquidity

We view Pfizer’s liquidity as exceptional, and support the ‘A-1+’ rating assigned to its commercial paper programs. Sources of cash are expected to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next two to three years. Relevant aspects of Pfizer’s liquidity are:

-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 2x over the next two to three years.

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses.

-- With its ample cash balance and access to the commercial paper market, Pfizer could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.

-- In our assessment, Pfizer has well-established, solid relationships with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets.

Sources of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, include cash and short-term investments of $27 billion. We do not expect cash balances to increase from the divestiture as we believe proceeds will be allocated to share repurchases. At the same time, the company had available lines of credit of $8.2 billion under the total facility of $9.4 billion, of which, $2.4 billion expire within one year, with the balance expiring in 2013. Another $7 billion facility provides backup liquidity for the company’s commercial paper borrowing facility. We expect funds from operations to exceed $20 billion and cash flow from operations of more than $19 billion. This will easily fund capital spending that we expect to be less than $2 billion and dividends of $6 billion. Rewarding shareholders is a core goal of management; share repurchases in 2011 were $9 billion. We assume that at least $2.5 billion of share repurchases, the amount remaining under the current program, will be conducted in 2012.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on Pfizer is stable. We expect that cash flow from existing and new products will remain intact, despite expected revenue declines, well in excess of internal needs and dividends. The cash flow has restored credit measures to among the best in industrial ratings. We expect Pfizer to continue to administer its shareholder returns in a manner consistent with our minimal financial profile. Still, Pfizer’s portfolio challenges are likely to preclude our consideration of a higher rating for the next several years. On the other hand, a currently unanticipated, dramatic industry development, such as price controls, or a shift to a more aggressive financial policy could lead to a downgrade.

