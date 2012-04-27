FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Edenred S.A.
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Edenred S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Edenred S.A. ---------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Business

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based prepaid services provider Edenred S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of its business risk profile as “strong” and financial risk profile as “intermediate.”

