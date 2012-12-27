FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Olympia Capital Management's asset manager rating
December 27, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Olympia Capital Management's asset manager rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 27 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Olympia Capital Management’s ‘M2’ rating.

The rating has been withdrawn as the manager has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Olympia Capital Management. Fitch does not have sufficient information to update the ‘M2’ rating affirmed in November 2011.

