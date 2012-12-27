FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Alfa-Bank OJSC
December 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P ratings - Alfa-Bank OJSC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Alfa-Bank OJSC ----------------------------------------- 27-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 01538R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Dec-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

09-Dec-2011 BB/B BB/B

11-Mar-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

11-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B

19-Dec-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 02/17/2004: sr

unsecd BB+ 27-Dec-2012

(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.

Gtd: Alfa-Bank OJSC)

US$400 mil 9.25% callable med-term nts due

06/24/2013 BB+ 27-Dec-2012

(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.

Gtd: Alfa-Bank OJSC)

US$1 bil 7.875% (Borrower: OJSC Alfa Bank) ln

part nts ser 2017-2 due 09/25/2017 BB+ 27-Dec-2012

(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.)

RUB5 bil var rate (puttable after three years -

coupon range between 8.25%-8.55%) bnds ser 01

due 02/02/2016 BB+ 27-Dec-2012

US$1 bil 7.75% loan partcipation (Borrower:

OJSC Alfa Bank) nts due 04/28/2021 BB+ 27-Dec-2012

(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.)

US$225 mil var rate (Borrower: Alfa Bank) sub

callable loan participation nts due 12/09/201BB- 27-Dec-2012

US$300 mil var rate (Borrower: Alfa Bank) sr

sub loan participation nts due 02/22/2017 BB- 27-Dec-2012

US$750 mil 7.50% (Borrower: Alfa-Bank OJSC)

Loan Participation Note bank ln due 09/26/201BB- 27-Dec-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil B 07-Nov-2005

(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.

Gtd: Alfa-Bank OJSC)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
