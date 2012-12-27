TEXT-S&P ratings - ABH Financial Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- ABH Financial Ltd. ------------------------------------- 27-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Cyprus

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

