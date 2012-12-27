TEXT-S&P raises Russian Alfa-Bank to 'BB+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 27 -

Overview

-- Over the past three years, we have observed a decrease in Russia-based Alfa-Bank’s credit costs and consistently below-system-average nonperforming loans, and we believe this trend is sustainable.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on Alfa-Bank to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ and our Russia national scale rating to ‘ruAA+’ from ‘ruAA’ and affirming the ‘B’ short-term rating.

-- Our ratings on Alfa-Bank reflect our ‘bb’ anchor for the bank and our view of the bank’s adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook on Alfa-Bank reflects our expectations that it will grow at a moderate pace in 2013 and that top-line revenues will remain resilient, while credit costs remain below peers.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB-/B’ long- and short-term ratings on ABH Financial Ltd., the nonoperating holding company that ultimately owns 100% of Alfa-Bank, and revising the outlook to stable from positive.

-- The stable outlook on ABH Financial Ltd. mirrors that on Alfa-Bank.

Rating Action

On Dec. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Russia-based Alfa-Bank OJSC to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ and affirmed the short-term rating at ‘B’. We also have raised the Russia national scale rating on Alfa-Bank to ‘ruAA+’ from ‘ruAA’. At the same time, we have affirmed the ‘BB-/B’ long- and short-term ratings on ABH Financial Ltd., a nonoperating holding company of OJSC Alfa-Bank. The outlook on both entities is stable.