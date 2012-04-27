FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Fosun International Ltd.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Fosun International Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fosun International Ltd. ------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 35037R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

20-Nov-2005 --/-- NR/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 7.5% nts due 05/12/2016 BB+ 26-Apr-2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.