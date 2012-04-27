TEXT-S&P ratings - Fosun International Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fosun International Ltd. ------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 35037R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

20-Nov-2005 --/-- NR/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 7.5% nts due 05/12/2016 BB+ 26-Apr-2011