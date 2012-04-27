TEXT-S&P summary: Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd.

Apr 27 -

Summary analysis -- Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 27-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Frozen fruits and

vegetables

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd. (Iglo), a U.K.-based provider of branded frozen food products, reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile.

Iglo’s “satisfactory” business risk profile is supported by its leading market position in Europe, including in its main markets of the U.K., Germany, and Italy. In our view, this is attributable to the group’s continued focus on product innovation and brand recognition, and management’s track record of delivering sound profitability, despite difficult market conditions. The nature of the frozen food market partially offsets these positive factors. We view it as mature (with low single-digit growth), exposed to competition from cheaper private labels and commodity price inflation, and to a certain extent, commoditized. In addition, we view current weak consumer spending as a constraint to the business risk profile. In our analysis, we consider that private equity sponsors’ ultimate ownership of the group makes the stability of its equity uncertain.

In our analysis of Iglo’s financial risk profile, we calculate an adjusted leverage ratio including shareholder loans sitting at a holding company, Iglo Foods HoldCo Ltd., above the lending group. These loans have a deed incorporated that allows them to be refinanced with loans at the discretion of the group and, while they are currently cash-conserving, their high interest rate could be an incentive for the group to refinance them into a lower-cash-interest-paying instrument. At the end of December 2011, Iglo’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 8.6x.