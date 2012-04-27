TEXT-S&P revises Fosun outlook to negative;afrms 'BB+' rtg

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectation that weak operating conditions over the next six to 12 months will challenge Fosun’s key operating subsidiaries. We view the financial risk profile as “aggressive” and business risk profile as “satisfactory”. The company is highly exposed to the volatile and cyclical nature of the property, steel, and mining industries, which together accounted for nearly 70% of Fosun’s total assets in 2011. The profitability of the company’s steel business has significantly eroded due to slipping product prices and inventory write-downs.

We have a negative view of the Chinese steel industry. We expect continued weakness in the industry for the next two quarters at least because the sector is oversupplied and demand from downstream industries could remain sluggish, due to a slowdown in exports and investments.

Sales in the property segment are also under pressure in 2012 because the government continues to strictly implement its market-cooling measures. Shanghai Forte Land Co. Ltd. (not rated), Fosun’s 99% owned property development subsidiary, missed its presales target in 2011. Its contract sales reached just Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.417 billion against a budget of RMB12 billion. We expect property sales to stay flat in 2012.

In our view, Fosun’s financial performance is likely to weaken in the next 12 months amid the tough operating environment. The company’s leverage ratio--as measured by the ratio of debt to capital--was 55.3% by the end of 2011, slightly breaching our downgrade trigger. However, we expect Fosun’s leverage to fall if it executes the initial public offerings (IPOs) of two subsidiaries: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. (Fosun Pharma) and Hainan Mining Co. Ltd. Fosun Pharma recently obtained approval to list from the Hong Kong stock exchange; it aims to raise US$600 million in equity.

We believe Fosun has an aggressive investment appetite and tolerance for risk. The company’s sizable capital expenditure, land acquisitions and investment plans could put its leverage and cash flow coverage under pressure in the next 12 months. Nevertheless, Fosun has recently had some flexibility to scale back its capital expenditure and investment plans in order to control its leverage.

The group’s diversified asset portfolio, experienced management, and good financial flexibility at the holding company level support the ratings, in our opinion.

We expect Fosun’s financial flexibility to remain strong at the holding company level. The company continues to increase its investments in consumption and financial services sectors. Its execution in investment and asset divestment is satisfactory, in our view. As Fosun’s asset portfolio has become more diversified, the company has established a track record of generating good returns from investments and realizing value from disposals. Asset divestments produced meaningful capital of RMB2.50 billion and dividends received reached RMB1.1 billion in 2011, which more than covered its RMB2.38 billion in consolidated interest expenses.

Fosun’s geographically diversified investments (in China and overseas) underpin its financial flexibility. Additional support is derived from the fact that most of its key businesses and a significant number of its investees are listed.

Liquidity

Fosun’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We believe the company has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the in the next 12 months. Our assessment of Fosun’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more in the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- Compliance with the ratio of offshore liquid asset to offshore debt could survive a 30% drop in equity prices for its financial assets.

-- We estimate that the company’s sources of liquidity include: RMB22.3 billion in cash and equivalents (including short-term investments with a 25% discount); about RMB4.5 billion in funds from operations; net divestment proceeds that we project at about RMB3.4 billion, and available banking facilities.

-- Liquidity usage includes about RMB5 billion in working capital, RMB6.5 billion in projected capital expenditure and acquisitions, RMB23.5 billion in debt that matures within the next 12 months, and RMB1.5 billion in projected dividend payments.

Nonetheless, we note that the headroom for some covenants is limited. A decline of more than 10% in EBITDA could breach some of these covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the operating environment for Fosun’s key operating subsidiaries remains challenging in the next six to 12 months. In addition, we believe the company’s financial leverage and cash flow coverage could deteriorate in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if Fosun continues to expand without controlling its leverage, such that its ratio of total debt to total capital remains above 55% in the next 12 months. We could also lower the rating if the company’s exposure to volatile businesses further increases and its currently very strong financial flexibility deteriorates substantially (including its cash dividend coverage at the holding company level).

We could revise the outlook to stable if Fosun’s business performance in cyclical segments stabilizes; and it launches the two IPOs, improving its leverage, such that the ratio of total debt to total capital is less than 55% for a sustained period.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Rating Methodology For European Investment Holding And Operating Holding Companies, May. 28, 2004

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

Fosun International Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BB+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Fosun International Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB+

Downgraded

To From

Fosun International Ltd.

Greater China Credit Scale Issuer Rating cnBBB/--/-- cnBBB+/--/--

Senior Unsecured cnBBB