TEXT-S&P summary: GKN Holdings PLC

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case credit scenario, we estimate that GKN will be able to post sales of about GBP6.6 billion in 2012, increasing at a high-single-digit rate in the following year. We anticipate moderate revenue growth in GKN’s Driveline division, thanks to the group’s good positions in the auto markets with better growth prospects such as North America and China, Japan, and in the premium segment in Europe. We think that this should mitigate the impact of the anticipated global slowdown in auto markets on GKN’s revenues.

At the same time, we anticipate modest growth in GKN’s Aerospace division on the back of an improving civil segment, which is benefitting from an increase in production from both Airbus and Boeing as they tackle large order backlogs and introduce new products. This in our view should allow GKN to offset an anticipated decline in military sales.

We believe that GKN’s late-cycle Land Systems business should post modest growth and improved profitability in 2012, as a result of its leaner cost base post-restructuring and further advances in integrating Stromag, acquired in September 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that GKN should be able to maintain strong credit measures for the current rating in 2012 and beyond. The group achieved Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 28% in 2011, three percentage points stronger than we had anticipated. Taking into account the solid cash flow that we forecast GKN will generate in 2012, we believe that the group will be able to maintain FFO to debt of about 30% in 2012 and increase this measure in the medium term, assuming that adjusted debt remains largely unchanged from the GBP1.9 billion level posted on Dec. 31, 2011.

Supporting our view is GKN’s improved level of profitability, with an EBITDA margin that we anticipate should reach at least 10%-12% in near-to-medium term. This profitability level is a result of the group’s lower cost base after extensive restructuring undertaken in 2008-2010 and anticipated progress by management in integrating Stromag and Getrag Driveline Products (Getrag).

At the same time, we believe that in the low interest rate environment there is limited potential for GKN to reduce its fully adjusted debt from GBP1.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, in the near term. Due to the low level of the discount rates used for the group’s pension liability calculation at the end of 2011, our adjustment to debt totaled GBP1.07 billion in 2011, compared with GBP835 million a year before.

In our opinion, GKN’s financial policy remains aggressive, as shown by the Stromag and Getrag acquisitions. In the near term, we believe that dividend payments will likely be tempered by the group’s target level of cash flow generation. As such, we anticipate that GKN’s discretionary cash flow (DCF) will be positive in 2012, continuing the trend of the three years to 2011. We do not factor any major debt-funded acquisitions into our base-case credit scenario.

Liquidity

GKN’s liquidity benefited from strong cash generation in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011. We consider the group’s liquidity position to be “adequate” under our criteria. We estimate a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of more than 1.2x in the next 12 months, and that there will not be any substantial liquidity shortfalls in 2013.

The group’s key sources of liquidity include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about GBP40 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. This excludes GBP90 million that we estimate is tied to operations and a further GBP24 million held by GKN’s captive insurance company.

-- Availability under committed credit lines. GKN raised a new revolving credit facility (RCF) of about GBP500 million, maturing in 2016, to restore its liquidity position after completing the Stromag and Getrag acquisitions in September 2011. This facility complements an existing facility of about GBP180 million due in 2013. We estimate that these lines were largely undrawn as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- At least GBP85 million of free operating cash flow that we anticipate GKN will generate in 2012.

The main potential uses of liquidity include:

-- Debt maturities of GBP228 million in the next 12 months, including the GBP176 million outstanding under the 7% notes due in 2012.

-- Spending related to the integration of recent acquisitions in GKN’s Driveline and Land Systems segments.

-- Dividend payments in line with the group’s guidance of 2.5x net income coverage.

We also note GKN’s extended debt maturity profile beyond the GBP176 million outstanding under the GBP325 million 7% notes due in May 2012. The next largest bullet repayment--of the GBP350 million 6.75% notes--is not due until 2019. We estimate that the group has substantial headroom under the covenants of the RCFs.

We consider GKN’s approach to liquidity management to be conservative and believe that it should be able to raise additional bank facilities on a timely basis.

Recovery analysis

The GBP325 million 7% senior unsecured notes due May 14, 2012 (GBP176 million currently outstanding) and GBP350 million 6.75% notes due Oct. 28, 2019 issued by GKN are rated ‘BB+', the same level as the long-term corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We assume that both RCFs, due in 2013 and in 2016 respectively, would be refinanced on similar terms and rank pari passu with the unsecured notes at our hypothetical point of default in 2019. If, however, the bank facilities were to be refinanced on a secured basis, this could significantly reduce recovery prospects for the noteholders.

For our full recovery analysis, see “GKN Holdings PLC Recovery Rating Profile,” published July 25, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that the ratings on GKN could be raised if the group posts a steady improvement in credit measures supported by structurally higher profitability and a more conservative, cash flow-focused financial policy. We believe that although GKN’s markets will likely grow at a materially slower pace in 2012 than seen in 2010 and 2011, the group should be able to leverage its strong market positions in driveline end markets, and benefit from the pick up in civil aerospace production schedules. Against a backdrop of modest growth in its Land Systems division, this should allow GKN to more than offset a mildly deteriorating performance in the defense segment.

We consider GKN’s ability to generate EBITDA margins of 11%-12% on a fully adjusted basis as necessary to support FFO to debt of at least 30% in 2012 and beyond. Furthermore, maintaining this level of cash flow adequacy would be a prerequisite for us to raise the rating. We anticipate that the group will generate positive DCF in 2012 and beyond on the back of its controlled dividend payments.

We could revise the outlook to stable or lower the rating should GKN fail to sustain profitability high enough to allow cash generation to offset its higher debt burden resulting from the Getrag and Stromag acquisitions as well as an increase in the pension deficit. This could occur if the sales growth we anticipate does not materialize, or if GKN is not able to control its cost base at a sufficiently low level. The rating could also come under pressure if the group’s financial policy were to revert to its aggressive pattern, leading to a generous dividend policy, further acquisitions, or share buybacks that push debt materially higher than the GBP1.9 billion level that GKN posted on Dec. 31, 2011.

