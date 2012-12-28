FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
#Credit Markets
December 28, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade 28-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Mult. CUSIP6: 92671B

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Dec-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

15-Mar-2012 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 8.00% nts due 05/17/2017 BB- 28-Dec-2012

