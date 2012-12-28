TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
Ratings -- Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade 28-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Mult. CUSIP6: 92671B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
15-Mar-2012 B+/B B+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 8.00% nts due 05/17/2017 BB- 28-Dec-2012