TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

Dec 28 -

Ratings -- Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade 28-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Mult. CUSIP6: 92671B

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Dec-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

15-Mar-2012 B+/B B+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 8.00% nts due 05/17/2017 BB- 28-Dec-2012