TEXT-S&P ratings - Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation JSC
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation JSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation JSC ------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Georgia

Primary SIC: Gas transmission

and distribution

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Apr-2012 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

