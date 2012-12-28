FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.
December 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. ------------------ 28-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: Y8739@

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Sep-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

05-Feb-2004 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

