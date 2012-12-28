TEXT-S&P ratings - Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. ------------------ 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Taiwan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: Y8739@
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Sep-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
05-Feb-2004 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================