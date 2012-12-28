TEXT-S&P affirms Italian City of Milan at 'BBB+';outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

Overview

-- We view Italian City of Milan’s liquidity position as “very positive”, with strong tax bases that benefit from a powerful economy.

-- We think the city’s management is “positive” and that the city has good financial flexibility.

-- We think Milan will displayed tight financial performances in 2013-2014, along with high tax-supported debt.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB+’ rating on Milan.

-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Italy, reflecting the possibility that we could lower the rating on the city should we further lower our ratings on Italy.

Rating Action

On Dec. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian City of Milan. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The rating on Milan primarily reflects our long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our rating on Milan at the level of the long-term rating on Italy because the city does not satisfy all the criteria that would allow it to be rated above the sovereign (see “Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign”, published Sept. 9, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Among other factors, we think Milan would not maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario. Also, as with any other Italian city, Milan lacks enough financial autonomy to oppose negative intervention from the sovereign, such as the abolition of local taxes or more generally a change in the local revenue structure. In addition, Italian law obliges Milan to deposit a vast majority of its cash holdings in the Italian central bank.

We continue to view Milan’s indicative credit level (ICL) at ‘a+'. The ICL is not a rating, but rather a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG’s individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which it operates. See “Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments”, published Sept. 20, 2010.

Milan’s ICL reflects our “very positive” assessment of the city’s liquidity position. Milan has large cash holdings that we expect will remain high during our forecast horizon, although trending downward. Also, ICL is supported by Milan’s strong tax bases that benefit from the city’s powerful economy; our “positive” assessment of the city’s management; and good financial flexibility thanks to substantial tax-raising potential. Milan’s ICL is also supported by our revised assessment of its management, to “positive” from “neutral”, which mainly is because of our assessment that the city managed some legal issues regarding a series of interest rate and amortizing derivatives well, redeeming the interest rate swaps and cashing in about EUR455 million as a result.

Milan’s ICL is constrained by tight-although improving--financial performances over the forecast horizon, as well as historically high tax-supported debt

Our base-case scenario anticipates that budgetary performance measures will improve. We assume that the city will increase taxes and fees in 2013 while applying consolidation measures to counteract additional central government cuts in transfers, and maintain investments commensurate with capital revenues.

More specifically we’ve factored the following key assumptions:

-- Milan will replace with recurrent own revenues (tax and fee increases) one-off revenues (about EUR200 million from the city companies’ dividends in 2011) and central government transfer cuts estimated at EUR100 million in 2012 and EUR70 million in 2013. We understand that Milan still boasts tax-raising potential for about 11% of the operating revenues that the city would use to offset a gloomier scenario of central government budgetary cuts.

-- Milan will decrease operating expenditures, not only stabilize them by 2014 compared with estimated 2012 levels. We anticipate a 1% average decline in operating expenditures over 2012-2014, because Milan’s spending-review process involving administrative costs, cultural activities, and transfers to third parties will effectively offset the growing trend of some spending components, such as service contracts on waste and transport services.

-- Milan will have to self-finance only a limited residual portion of public works for the Expo 2015 (Universal Exposition) and will no longer have to use debt to finance the enlargement of its subway network, as it already contributed its share in 2009-2010. In addition, we expect net recourse to debt to be marginal, as the city will rely on third-party contributions and minor own resources, including the planned disposal of a stake in the highway company Serravalle for about EUR130 million in 2013.

As a consequence, over the forecast period, the city should post an operating balance of 2.2% of operating revenues on average (versus -1.3% on average over 2009-2011) while deficits after capital expenditures should reach 3% in 2012-2014 (versus -16% on average over 2009-2011).

In our base-case scenario, Milan will not contract new direct debt in 2013-2014. Its funding needs will be covered by drawing on debt already contracted. However, we anticipate increasing borrowing needs from non-self-supporting companies such as the transport provider ATM and some public-private partnerships in charge of building and operating a few subway lines, which we consolidate in the city’s tax-supported debt. Hence, we anticipate tax-supported debt increasing to 147% of operating revenues by year-end 2014 from an estimated 126% in 2012.

Our assessment of Milan’s ICL would weaken by one level (to ‘a’ from ‘a+') if Milan’s financial performance deteriorated, with deficits after capital accounts averaging 8%-9% during our forecast horizon 2012-2014, and if liquidity worsened significantly.

Liquidity

According to our criteria, we assess Milan’s liquidity position as “very positive”, based on its “very positive” internal cash generation capacity and “satisfactory” access to external funding.

Cash holdings have hovered around EUR1 billion since 2010. In our base-case scenario, Milan’s free cash holdings will decline throughout 2013, but remain above EUR800 million. Thus Milan’s liquidity ratio (average cash adjusted for next-12-months’ cash-based budgetary performance) should remain very comfortable, and cover next-12-months’ debt service requirements above 3x. We base our conclusion on the following:

-- Milan’s cash holdings show little volatility on a monthly basis. In our view, this is mainly due to good collection rates on both current and capital revenues, which will likely persist; and a good capacity to match inflows and outflows on the capital side.

-- As Milan is replacing falling central government transfers with own taxes (and given the track record of good tax collection rates) Milan’s cash flow generating capacity should further strengthen.

-- A part of Milan’s cash reserves is theoretically earmarked for investments. In practice, however, we believe cash earmarked for investment can be used for debt service purposes because debt service has priority over other payments for Italian LRGs. Also capital payments are in our view likely to extend beyond our forecast horizon and unlikely to occur all at once. Consequently, we do not expect substantial drags on cash holdings as a result of Milan’s investment.

-- As per our base-case scenario, Milan will draw on contracted borrowing to cover part of its funding needs and avoid a swift depletion of its cash holdings. Debt service remains manageable and stable at about 10% of Milan’s recurrent revenues in 2012-2014. Debt service is paid in June and December.

Moreover, on the back of improving operating performance, we forecast stable receivables at a moderate 55% of operating revenues, and shrinking operating payables to 34% of operating expenditures by 2014, down from an already moderate level in the Italian context of 37% in 2011.

Given our “very positive” view of Milan’s liquidity position, we believe the city will continue to refrain from using the committed credit line from its treasury bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). The available credit line represents 2x debt service requirements for 2013.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Milan mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on the city, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy.

With an ICL of ‘a+', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which Milan’s ICL would weaken by four notches below the current rating of ‘BBB+'. Consequently, we would be more likely to lower the rating on Milan following a downgrade of the sovereign than as a result of any lowering of the city’s ICL within the outlook horizon.

We see no upgrade potential at this stage because we do not believe that the current links between Italy’s central government and its LRGs allow any Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign. If, in the context of our baseline scenario, we revised the outlook on Italy to stable, we would likely take a similar action on Milan.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

City of Milan

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/--

Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+