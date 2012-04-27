TEXT-S&P summary: Lviv (City of)

Lviv’s modest debt service and debt, importance as one of western Ukraine’s commercial centers, and diverse economic structure somewhat offset these negatives.

We regard Lviv’s financial predictability and flexibility as very low because of what we regard as very weak system support and the strong dependence of Ukraine’s local and regional governments (LRGs) on state decisions about their revenues and expenditures. On the revenues side, the city has no control over more than 80% of its revenues, including the main sources, income tax and subsidies. Furthermore, Lviv’s expenditure flexibility is restricted, in our view, by the need to cofinance salary increases mandated by the central government and by rapidly rising energy costs.

In addition, in the specific case of Lviv, pressure to improve infrastructure is exacerbated by the city’s preparations to host several matches in the 2012 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Championship (referred to as EURO 2012). Although the central government is now largely financing the preparations for EURO 2012, we expect some pressure on the city’s budget this year. We observe, however, that the central government’s investments in Lviv have resulted in a noticeable improvement in Lviv’s infrastructure in recent years.

Lviv’s direct debt is currently just about 13% of expected 2012 operating revenues. The city did not issue debt in 2011, and in March 2011 it repaid UAH110 million of its UAH200 million bond due in 2014.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Lviv’s tax-supported debt might marginally exceed 30% of consolidated revenues by 2014. This is because Lviv continues to issue guarantees on multilateral loans in support of its companies’ investments in infrastructure, including water, sewage, roads, and public transport. In addition, these obligations expose the city to foreign exchange risks.

Lviv repeatedly reports nonpayment on a conditional guarantee it provided to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance on a $24 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) to the city’s water utility, although ultimately IBRD gets payments from Ukraine on time. We do not consider this a default by the city and treat the city’s delayed payments as part of the state’s interbudgetary relations; nevertheless, we take it into account as a weakness, exemplifying Lviv’s weak credit culture.

With ongoing operating-expenditure pressures and only modest revenue performance, the city’s operating balance deteriorated to almost zero in 2010-2011, from surpluses of 15%-20% in 2007-2008. We expect Lviv’s operating balances to remain at 1%-2% in 2012-2014 under our base-case scenario, supported by expected economic and tax revenue growth. We also expect a surplus after capital accounts in 2012 and only modest 2%-4% deficits in 2013-2014.

Lviv is an important economic center in western Ukraine and has a relatively diverse tax base. Low wealth levels will remain a long-term drawback, however. For example, the average monthly salary is only about $300.

Liquidity

Lviv’s overall liquidity position is “very negative” under our criteria, and remains very volatile. The city had less than Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 80 million (about $10 million) in cash (after our adjustments) in both its special and general funds as of April 1, 2012. This covered less than 80% of debt service in the next 12 months and is equivalent to about 4% of Lviv’s expected 2012 operating spending.

Furthermore, as the Ukrainian capital market is volatile, we view the city’s access to external liquidity as ”uncertain“. The weaknesses of Ukraine’s banking sector are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), which classifies Ukraine in group ‘9’. Our BICRA ranks risk relating to banking systems on a scale of ‘1’ to ‘10’, with ‘1’ being the lowest risk and ‘10’ being the highest risk (see ”BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group ‘9’ From Group ‘10’, published on Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Over the past few years, the city has consistently turned to short-term treasury loans to cover cash shortages in the general fund, through which it pays most salaries and all interest due (UAH26 million were due as of March 1, 2012). We expect the city to keep reporting shortfalls in the general fund for operating spending this year.

As of April 1, 2012, the city had just UAH13 million in the special fund, through which it repays its debt. Repayments include a UAH50 million bond due in July 2012 and a UAH42 million bond due in December 2012. The city repaid a UAH4.9 million bank loan in April 2012. Another UAH11 million loan, arranged with government support to finance preparations for EURO 2012, is due in July 2012 and might be extended to 2014.

The city has two deposits of UAH14 million and UAH0.5 million in a failed bank. We do not add these to our liquidity analysis because we do not expect them to be repaid.

Recovery analysis

Lviv’s senior unsecured bonds are rated ‘CCC+’ and ‘uaBB’. The recovery rating on the bonds is ‘4’, indicating our estimate of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Lviv will accumulate enough cash in its special fund to make debt repayments in July and December 2012. We also anticipate that the city will borrow only modestly, keeping direct debt within 15% of operating revenues until 2014, and that liquidity for interest payments should be available via treasury loans.

We could lower the long-term rating to ‘CC’ if the city fails to accumulate enough cash before the July or December 2012 bond repayments. Otherwise, we could lower the rating by one notch to ‘CCC’ over the next 12 months if the city accumulates debt faster, leading to debt service higher than 6%-8%, and if its performance is weaker than we currently expect, reflected in operating deficits.

After Lviv accumulates enough liquidity for its 2012 bond repayments, we could take positive rating actions if we also saw a stronger, more predictable liquidity position, with cash structurally exceeding debt service for the next 12 months. This would likely be thanks to higher revenues and progress with outstanding payments on guarantees.

