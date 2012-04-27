FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates U.K. prime RMBS deal Tenterden Funding's class A nts
April 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates U.K. prime RMBS deal Tenterden Funding's class A nts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 27 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ rating to Tenterden Funding’s class A notes.

-- AIB Group (UK) is the originator and servicer of the securitized loans.

-- The collateral pool consists primarily of first-lien U.K. residential and buy-to-let mortgage loans.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ credit rating to Tenterden Funding PLC’s class A notes (see list below).

AIB Group (UK) PLC (BB/Negative/B) is the originator and servicer of the loans backing these residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes.

The collateral pool consists primarily of first-lien U.K. residential (78.52%) and buy-to-let (21.48%) mortgage loans. Of the collateral, 72.8% is or will be referenced to a tracker rate, and 27.2% to a standard variable rate (SVR). There are no self-certified loans in the pool, and the weighted-average indexed current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 64.17%, with about 29% in the 80%-plus current LTV ratio bucket. The weighted-average seasoning is 64 months, and 19.9% of the pool is concentrated in Northern Ireland.

