TEXT-S&P ratings - Rosgosstrakh OAO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Rosgosstrakh OAO --------------------------------------- 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 BB-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Stable 28-Dec-2012