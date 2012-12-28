TEXT-S&P ratings - Rosgosstrakh OAO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

Ratings -- Rosgosstrakh OAO --------------------------------------- 28-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Dec-2012 BB-/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Stable 28-Dec-2012