#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Severn Trent PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Severn Trent PLC ------------------------------ 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Water Supply

Mult. CUSIP6: 81814P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jan-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Jul-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Severn Trent PLC

Rating Rating Date

EUR2.5 bil med-term note Prog 12/18/2002: sr

unsecd BBB- 28-Jan-2010

JPY3 bil 1.4925% med-term nts ser 41 due

08/20/2012 BBB- 28-Jan-2010

JPY4.5 bil 1.83% med-term nts ser 61 due

11/19/2014 BBB- 28-Jan-2010

JPY3 bil 1.625% med-term nts ser 73 due

06/29/2015 BBB- 25-Mar-2010

EUR2.5 bil med-term note Prog 12/18/2002: S-T

debt A-3 28-Jan-2010

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR750 mil A-3 28-Jan-2010

Rationale

The ratings on Severn Trent PLC (SVT) and its core subsidiary, regulated U.K. water and sewerage company Severn Trent Water Ltd. (STW; BBB+/Stable/A-2), reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of SVT’s “excellent” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

