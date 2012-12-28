TEXT-S&P ratings - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

Ratings -- Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG ---------------------- 28-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-3

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Dec-2012 BBB+/A-3 --/--

26-Sep-2011 BBB/A-3 --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 28-Dec-2012