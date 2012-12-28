TEXT-S&P ratings - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG ---------------------- 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-3
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 BBB+/A-3 --/--
26-Sep-2011 BBB/A-3 --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 28-Dec-2012