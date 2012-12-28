TEXT-S&P ratings - Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG ---------------------- 28-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Dec-2012 A-/-- --/--

20-Dec-2006 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 28-Dec-2012

EUR60 mil var rate unsecd sub fxd/fltg rate

callable perp bearer nts BBB 28-Dec-2012