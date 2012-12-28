TEXT-S&P ratings - Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG ---------------------- 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 A-/-- --/--
20-Dec-2006 BBB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 28-Dec-2012
EUR60 mil var rate unsecd sub fxd/fltg rate
callable perp bearer nts BBB 28-Dec-2012