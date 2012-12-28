TEXT-S&P ratings - Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
Ratings -- Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank ---------------------- 28-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
20-Dec-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
