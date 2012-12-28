TEXT-S&P ratings - Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank ---------------------- 28-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Dec-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

20-Dec-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================