TEXT-S&P lowers rating on Claris Finance 2006 class B notes

OVERVIEW

-- On Sept. 3, 2012, we placed our ‘BBB- (sf)’ rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes on CreditWatch negative following our similar rating action on Veneto Banca.

-- Our rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes is weak-linked to our rating on Veneto Banca as liquidity guarantee provider.

-- On Dec. 20, 2012, we resolved our CreditWatch negative placement on our rating on Veneto Banca and lowered the long-term rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- We have therefore lowered to ‘BB+ (sf)’ from ‘BBB- (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes.

-- Claris Finance 2006 is an RMBS transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘BB+ (sf)’ from ‘BBB- (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Claris Finance 2006 S.r.l.’s class B notes. Our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes remain unaffected by today’s rating actions.

Today’s rating actions follow our Dec. 20, 2012 lowering to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-’ of our long-term counterparty rating on Veneto Banca S.C.P.A. (BB+/Negative/B)--the liquidity guarantee provider for Claris Finance 2006 (see “Italy-Based Veneto Banca Downgraded To ‘BB+/B’ On Increased Economic Risk; Outlook Negative”).

On Sept. 3, 2012, we placed our ‘BBB- (sf)’ rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes on CreditWatch negative following our Aug. 5, 2012 CreditWatch negative placement of our ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term counterparty ratings on Veneto Banca (see “Rating On Claris Finance 2006’s Class B Notes Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Similar Action On Liquidity Guarantor,” published on Sept. 3, 2012, and “Italy-Based Veneto Banca ‘BBB-/A-3’ Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks,” published on Aug. 5, 2012).

According to Claris Finance 2006’s transaction documents, the liquidity guarantee covers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal of the rated notes. Based on this guarantee, we have weak-linked our rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes to our rating on Veneto Banca as the liquidity guarantee provider. Therefore any change to our rating on Veneto Banca would result in an equivalent change to our rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes. We have therefore lowered to ‘BB+ (sf)’ from ‘BBB- (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on Claris Finance 2006’s class B notes.

Our ratings on Claris Finance 2006’s class A1 and A2 notes are unaffected by our downgrade of Veneto Banca, since our rating on these classes are delinked from the ratings on the liquidity provider.

Claris Finance 2006 is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy. The transaction closed in July 2006 and its revolving period elapsed in March 2010.

