TEXT-S&P cuts Consolidated Minerals to 'B-'; outlook negative
December 28, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Consolidated Minerals to 'B-'; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 -

Overview

-- We expect continued pressure on manganese prices because of the decline in imports of manganese by Chinese steel producers.

-- We therefore think that manganese ore producer Consolidated Minerals Ltd.’s (ConsMin) profits will remain sluggish and that its leverage will be high in 2012-2013.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on ConsMin to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that group EBITDA may not improve significantly in 2013 and that potentially negative free operating cash flow could weaken ConsMin’s liquidity.

Rating Action

On Dec. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Jersey-incorporated, leading manganese ore producer Consolidated Minerals Ltd. (Jersey) (ConsMin) to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on ConsMin’s outstanding $405 million senior secured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.


