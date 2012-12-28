TEXT-S&P raises rtg on ABS Deal Private Driver 2010-1's class B nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Based on our review of the transaction’s performance and our view of the German economy, our net loss expectations have marginally increased for Private Driver 2010-1.

-- The transaction is amortizing, which has led to an increase in credit enhancement for all classes of notes.

-- We have therefore raised our rating on the class B notes to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘A+ (sf)'.

-- We have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A notes, to reflect our view that transaction performance is in line with our expectations.

-- VW Bank originated the auto loan receivables that back this German ABS transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘A+ (sf)’ its credit rating on Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed GmbH’s class B notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A notes.

Today’s rating actions follow our review of the transaction. In our review, we considered the transaction’s performance data, the sequential/pro rata structure of the transaction, and our view of the German economy. As a result, we have marginally increased our loss expectations.

RATING RATIONALE

Economic Outlook

Our economic indicators suggest that Europe is entering into a new recessionary period after three quarters of negative or flat growth. Our base-case scenario for Germany forecasts that GDP growth will increase to 1.7% in 2014 from 1.2% in 2013 and unemployment rates will stay stable at 5% in 2013 and 2014 (see “TThe Eurozone’s New Recession--Confirmed,” published on Sept. 25, 2012). In our view, changes in unemployment rates are one of the key forces that determine portfolio performance, such as the one backing the notes in this transaction. We have set our credit assumptions to reflect this challenging outlook.

Credit risk

The transaction has shown stable asset performance, with low levels of net losses and delinquencies since closing. We have marginally increased our net loss base case to reflect increasing uncertainty around future macroeconomic factors. We have analyzed credit risk based on our “European Consumer Finance Criteria,” published on March 10, 2000.

Payment Structure

After the one-year revolving period ended (as scheduled in November 2011), the notes commenced paying sequentially. However, the notes are now paying pro rata after the class A notes achieved a pre-defined overcollateralization rate. The sequential repayment of the notes caused credit enhancement to increase up to the target overcollateralization rate. The amortization of the transaction has led to an increase in credit enhancement for all classes of notes.

Counterparty Exposure

The transaction is exposed to counterparty risk through BNP Paribas as account bank. The counterparty risk is mitigated by downgrade replacement language that complies with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012). There is no swap as this is a fixed-rate note.

Legal Risks

There have been no changes to our analysis of legal risks since closing. Deposit set-off risk is partially mitigated through a reserve and commingling risk is mitigated by a payment advancing mechanism. The issuer is a German special-purpose entity that complies with our bankruptcy-remoteness criteria (see “European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions,” published on Aug. 28, 2008).

Rating Stability

In line with our approach to scenario analysis, we have run two scenarios to test the stability of the assigned ratings (see “Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance,” published on May 12, 2009). The results show that under the scenario modeling moderate stress conditions (scenario 1), the ratings on the notes would not suffer more than the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each rating level in the one-year horizon, as contemplated in our credit stability criteria (see “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published on May 3, 2010).

RATING ACTIONS

We have reviewed the transaction’s performance as part of our surveillance schedule. The transaction’s performance remains in line with our expectations at closing. The transaction is amortizing and the level of credit enhancement available to the class A and B notes has increased. The level of credit enhancement available to the class B notes is commensurate with a higher rating than that currently assigned, and we have therefore raised our rating on the class B notes to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘A+ (sf)'. At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A notes.

The notes are German auto loan receivable asset-backed securities (ABS) issued through Private Driver 2010-1, which securitizes auto loan receivables, originated by VW Bank GmbH.

