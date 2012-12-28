FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in Spanish RMBS AyT Hipotecario Mixto V
December 28, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in Spanish RMBS AyT Hipotecario Mixto V

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have lowered our ratings on AyT Hipotecario Mixto V’s class A, B, and C notes.

-- AyT Hipotecario Mixto V is an RMBS transaction that closed in July 2006. It securitizes a portfolio of residential mortgage loans secured over properties in Spain.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on AyT Hipotecario Mixto V, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A, B, and C notes, respectively (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have also reviewed the transaction’s performance by conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

COUNTERPARTY RISK

In July 2012, Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1) replaced the bank account provider for this transaction at the time, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; not rated), which is now known as Cecabank S.A. (BB+/Negative/B). Under our 2012 counterparty criteria and the transaction documents, Barclays Bank is considered eligible to support the current ratings on the class A to C notes.

