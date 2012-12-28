FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Ronin, SLCS 'B' rtgs unchanged by Cyprus downgrade
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 28, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Ronin, SLCS 'B' rtgs unchanged by Cyprus downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the lowering of its sovereign credit rating on Dec. 20, 2012 (see “Cyprus Rating Lowered To ‘CCC+’ On Intensifying Liquidity Risks And Burgeoning Debt Burden; Outlook Negative” published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) has no immediate effect on the ratings or outlooks on Ronin Europe Ltd. (B/Stable/B) and S.L. Capital Services Ltd. (SLCS; B/Stable/B). These two financial institutions are Cyprus-based “core” subsidiaries of entities that are based outside of Cyprus.

On Oct. 29, 2012, we affirmed our ratings on Ronin Europe and SLCS (see “Ratings On Three Cyprus-Based Financial Institutions Affirmed Following Sovereign Downgrade”) based on their “low” domestic exposure to the Cypriot economy and “core” group status under our criteria (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published June 14, 2011).

Both Ronin Europe and SLCS have “low” domestic exposure because their Cypriot assets account for significantly less than 10% of their total assets. We do not expect this proportion to change materially in the medium term.

We note that our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Cyprus remains at ‘AAA’, in line with other eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) sovereigns. This reflects our view that there is an extremely low likelihood of the European Central Bank restricting non-sovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt servicing. The T&C assessment takes into account the full and open access to foreign currency that euro holders enjoy, and that we anticipate they will continue to benefit from in the future. If the situation were to change, however--for example, if we were to lower our T&C assessment for Cyprus--we would review the ratings on Ronin Europe and SLCS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.