TEXT-S&P ratings - Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. --------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/B Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Feb-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

15-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

30-May-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

11-Mar-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Spain (Kingdom of)

Rating Rating Date

EUR2.658 bil 3.875% nts ser GGB 2010-2 due

11/30/2013 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012

EUR834.85 mil 4.375% nts ser GGB 2010-3 due

11/30/2015 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012

EUR1.69 bil 5.25% nts due 04/07/2016 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012

EUR200 mil step up fltg rate callable sub nts

due 03/28/2013 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR250 mil fltg rate callable step up sub nts

due 07/15/2014 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR500 mil fltg rate callable (Lower Tier II)

nts due 03/01/2018 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR750 mil fltg rate sub med-term nts due 10/17/2016

/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR100 mil var rate callable fxd/fltg sub

med-term nts due 02/26/2028 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR250 mil 5.116% med-term nts ser 1 due

07/15/2015 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012