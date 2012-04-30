FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Bankia S.A.
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Bankia S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Bankia S.A. -------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-May-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1 bil 5.75% cedulas hipotecarias ser 01-1

due 06/29/2016 AA 21-Feb-2012

EUR2.06 bil 4.25% cedulas hipotecarias due

05/25/2018 AA 21-Feb-2012

EUR2.644 bil 4.25% cedulas hipotecarias due

05/07/2016 AA 21-Feb-2012

