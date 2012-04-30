FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. ------------ 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 500633

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063J

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063K

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063S

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

15-Apr-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. (SCBK; A/Stable/A-1) reflect the bank’s status as a core entity within the Standard Chartered group, its relatively small exposure to construction and property development sectors, and stronger foreign-currency liquidity than its domestic peers. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by difficulty in improving its local market position, moderate profitability, and potential pressure on asset quality from high household indebtedness.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its ratings on SCBK (formerly known as Standard Chartered First Bank Korea Ltd.) on the ‘bbb+’ anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assigned to banks operating only in Korea. The ratings also reflect SCBK’s “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding and “adequate” liquidity, as well as parent group support. The SACP on SCBK is ‘bbb+'.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.