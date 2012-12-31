FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises CPSCL's national rating to 'AA-(tun)';outlook negative
December 31, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises CPSCL's national rating to 'AA-(tun)';outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 31 - Fitch Ratings has revised Tunisia-based Caisse des Prets et de Soutien des Collectivites Locales’ (CPSCL) National Long-term rating to ‘AA-(tun)’ from ‘AA(tun)’ and affirmed the National Short-term rating at ‘F1+(tun)'. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Negative. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn CPSCL’s Support Rating of ‘3’ due to a criteria change. Fitch now applies its ‘Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the US’ criteria to rate CPSCL with a top-down approach, rather than its Financial Institutions criteria.

The National rating actions follow the downgrade of Tunisia’s Issuer Default Rating (see “Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to ‘BB+', Outlook Negative”, dated 12 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and indirectly reflect a relative weakening of the sovereign creditworthiness within the National scale. The Negative Outlook on the National Long-term Rating reflects that on Tunisia’s Long-term IDRs.

CPSCL’s ratings are linked to those of Tunisia, reflecting its quasi-sovereign status, the high probability of government support in case of need and its public sector policy role in providing infrastructure funding to Tunisian local authorities.

