TEXT-S&P ratings - Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. ------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Bottled and

canned soft

drinks

Mult. CUSIP6: 1912EP

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-May-2001 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.

Rating Rating Date

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR1 bil A-1 31-Jul-2002

