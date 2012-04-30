TEXT-S&P ratings - Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. ------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Bottled and
canned soft
drinks
Mult. CUSIP6: 1912EP
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Jul-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1
25-May-2001 A/-- A/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.
Rating Rating Date
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR1 bil A-1 31-Jul-2002