TEXT-S&P revises CCH outlook to negative

We view an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5x and an adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of close to 35% as commensurate with the ratings on CCH. At the end of December 2011, CCH reported an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3x and an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of 36%. Our base-case credit scenario forecasts low-single-digit growth in revenues in 2012, and therefore we estimate that a further 200 basis-point contraction in the group’s EBITDA margin could cause debt to EBITDA to breach our 2.5x upper guideline level for the rating.

Our ratings on CCH are based on the group’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), combined with our view of implicit and extraordinary support from The Coca-Cola Co. (Coke; A+/Positive/A-1). CCH’s SACP is based on our assessment of its “intermediate” financial risk profile and “satisfactory” business risk profile. We have revised our assessment of CCH’s business risk profile downward to “satisfactory” from “strong” previously to reflect its lower level of profitability.

Our assessment of CCH’s SACP could deteriorate if the group’s business risk profile were to weaken further and/or if CCH’s credit metrics were to decline to less than the levels that we consider commensurate with the group’s “intermediate” financial risk profile. We believe that the group’s business risk profile could be weakened by a sustained fall in revenues or additional compression of the EBITDA margin.

Our ratings on CCH continue to reflect the group’s solid market positions, product and geographic diversification, and strong cash flow generation. In addition, the ratings incorporate the group’s strategic importance for Coke, which has a 23% ownership in CCH. The ratings remain constrained by operating pressures, including exposure to volatile input costs and weak consumer spending that we see persisting in 2012.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on CCH is ‘A-1’. This reflects our long-term corporate credit rating on the group as well as our view of CCH’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria. We assess that liquidity sources cover liquidity uses by more than 1.5x in 2012.

We estimate that CCH’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months comprise:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR476 million at the end of December 2011.

-- An undrawn five-year EUR500 million committed credit facility.

-- FFO of about EUR700 million.

We estimate that CCH’s liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise:

-- Short-term debt of EUR322 million.

-- Capital expenditures of EUR450 million-EUR500 million.

In addition, we consider CCH’s access to the commercial paper (CP) market through its EUR1 billion global CP program to be supportive of liquidity. Based on the group’s drawings in the past, we do not anticipate that the CP program will be drawn by more than EUR500 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if CCH’s SACP weakens materially over the next year. In our view, this would most likely happen if CCH’s EBITDA margin continues to deteriorate as a result of input cost inflation that the group cannot mitigate through hedging, price increases, or cost-cutting measures.

We could also lower the ratings if the group’s credit metrics deteriorate and remain outside our guideline levels for the rating, which are debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x and FFO to debt of close to 35%.

In addition, given that the ratings on CCH incorporate our assumption of support from Coke, we could lower the ratings on CCH as a result of our view of a deterioration in Coke’s credit quality, a change in the level of implicit support from Coke, or a change in the mix of implicit and extraordinary support from Coke.

We could revise the outlook to stable if CCH’s margins recover to pre-2011 levels and the group maintains its currently strong cash flow generation.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1

Commercial Paper A-1

Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured Debt* A-

Commercial Paper* A-1

Coca-Cola HBC Finance PLC

Commercial Paper* A-1

*Guaranteed by Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.