TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain --------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Flat glass
Mult. CUSIP6: 204280
Mult. CUSIP6: 20428J
Mult. CUSIP6: 20428L
Mult. CUSIP6: 20428M
Mult. CUSIP6: F2005M
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jul-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
05-Oct-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on leading France-based construction and engineered materials and solutions manufacturer and distributor Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of its “strong” business risk profile. Underpinning this are its broad business mix, geographic diversity, large size, and solid market positions. Partly offsetting these strengths are Saint-Gobain’s “significant” financial risk profile; and its exposure to cyclical end markets, notably construction and autos, and to energy and raw material input costs.