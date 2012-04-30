FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
April 30, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain --------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Flat glass

Mult. CUSIP6: 204280

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428J

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428L

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428M

Mult. CUSIP6: F2005M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jul-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

05-Oct-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on leading France-based construction and engineered materials and solutions manufacturer and distributor Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of its “strong” business risk profile. Underpinning this are its broad business mix, geographic diversity, large size, and solid market positions. Partly offsetting these strengths are Saint-Gobain’s “significant” financial risk profile; and its exposure to cyclical end markets, notably construction and autos, and to energy and raw material input costs.

